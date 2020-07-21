Walsh announces opening of outdoor public pools in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday that the City of Boston’s two outdoor pools, the BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End, will be opening to city residents on Wednesday.

The two pools will operate seven days a week through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The 16 indoor pools operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families are open only for participating youth attending in-person summer programming at this time.

“As we experience hotter days in the City of Boston, it’s important residents can access cooling options in our neighborhoods,” Walsh said in a statement. “Our staff has worked tirelessly to develop plans to reopen our community centers and pools in a way that is safe and prevents the further spread of COVID-19 in our city. I encourage residents to take advantage of these options and continue to take all the precautions: wearing face coverings when out, keeping your distance from others, and washing your hands.”

Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, there are several new protocols in place at BCYF outdoor pools:

Visitors must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-Summer as walk-ins will not be allowed. Due to current regulations, pool capacity has been reduced to less than 40 percent capacity, 75 people per session.

Sessions will be 90 minutes and visitors are asked to register for and attend one session per day. If visitors register for more than one session per day, BCYF reserves the right to cancel their registration if there is a waitlist of individuals looking to attend.

Cleaning and disinfecting will occur at opening and closing, and between each swim session.

Visitors must come dressed to swim as locker rooms/changing areas will be closed.

Restrooms (if access is required) can be accessed through a locker room, but visitors cannot use the lockers or changing area.

Face coverings (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn at all times when not in the water.

Swimming lessons, which would require close physical contact, will not be offered.

Social distancing of at least 6 feet is required for all individuals outside of a household group and applies to deck areas, bathrooms, wading areas, the water, and the pool deck.

Children under 8 need an adult in the water with them.

Three children under 12 are allowed per adult.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)