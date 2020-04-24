Walsh appoints new commissioner of Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday appointed a new commissioner of the Boston Fire Department.

“I am proud to appoint John Dempsey as commissioner of the Boston Fire Department,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

Dempsey, a 35-year veteran, steadily moved up through the ranks of leadership at the department, according to Walsh.

Dempsey’s promotion comes just weeks after he was named interim commissioner in early March.

“He has done an outstanding job under challenging circumstances with COVID-19,” Walsh said. “He’s approaching this challenge with the same professionalism and decisiveness he’s shown throughout his career.”

Dempsey said it is an “unbelievable honor to serve as commissioner of the best fire department in the world.”

