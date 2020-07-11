Walsh asks ICE to reverse course on foreign student policy, calls decision “politically motivated”

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh is asking the Trump administration to reverse course when it comes to allowing foreign students to stay in the country to attend online classes in the fall.

In a letter to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, Walsh said he “vehemently opposes” the decision that he said would impact 70,000 international students who attend colleges across the city.

“The Trump administration is trying to use this rule to pressure schools to open in the fall, but now is not the time for reckless, politically-motivated actions,” Walsh said in his letter written to ICE on July 8.

Walsh said the decision to reopen schools for in-person learning must be based on scientific research and data.

He said the policy would also have severe consequences on the economy, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, citing billions of dollars and thousands of jobs international students bring to the city.

“The federal government’s attempt to force schools to reopen is dangerous, and the safety of all our students and the surrounding communities is paramount,” Walsh said.

