BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh spent time in Mattapan on Saturday for the annual Rashad Barnes Tribute Toy Drive.

The drive’s mission is to help brighten the holiday season for children impacted by homicide and violence.

The Barnes family founded the drive after Rashad was killed in 2012 while stepping off an MBTA bus in Dudley Square.

