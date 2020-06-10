Walsh: Beheaded Columbus statue in Boston will be removed, placed in storage

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Christopher Columbus statue that was beheaded in Boston overnight will be taken down and put into storage while city officials re-evaluate the “historic meaning” of the object that has been repeatedly targeted for vandalism, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters outside City Hall, Walsh noted the issues surrounding the statue, which is located in the North End.

“We don’t condone any vandalism here in the city of Boston and that needs to stop. We are going to be taking the statue down this morning and putting it into storage to assess the damage to the statue,” Walsh said. “This particular statue has been subjected to repeated vandalism in Boston and given the conversations that we’re having now in Boston and across the country, we are going to be taking time to assess the historic meaning of the statue.”

When asked if it would be put back up, Walsh said, “We will have a conversation about that at some point.”

The same statue was vandalized with red paint and the phrase, “Black Lives Matter,” in 2015. Its head was cut off in 2006 and went missing for six days before being put back on.

