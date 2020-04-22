Walsh blasts Trump’s ‘foolish’ plan to suspend immigration because of coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday blasted President Donald Trump’s plan “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “foolish policy.”

“I was upset the other day when I heard the president wants to suspend immigration to the United States,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “This will do nothing to protect people from the coronavirus and will certainly do nothing to protect our economy. It is a foolish policy only to distract people from the real issue at hand.”

Trump offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s tweeted announcement.

Trump also indicated that he would be signing the executive order.

Walsh said America’s immigrants need and deserve support because many of them are on the frontlines battling the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 46,000 lives and infected more than 800,000 people nationwide.

“They’re health aides, nurses, physicians, and surgeons,” Walsh said. “They are essential to our food industry. In Boston alone, 46 percent of accommodations and food workers are foreign-born with close to 25 percent of our country’s undocumented population working in these industries.”

In Boston, immigrants make up 35 percent of healthcare workers, 40 percent of construction workers, and 41 percent of hospitality workers, according to Walsh.

“Boston and the region’s economy depends on immigrants. Making sure our immigrant workforce is healthy and financially stable during this pandemic will help our economy recover and efforts happen more quickly,” Walsh said.

Walsh added that Boston will “continue to stand with our immigrant communities no matter what.”

Walsh urged all city residents to stand together as one to ensure everyone one is able to overcome the coronavirus crisis and emerge stronger on the other side of it.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the United States from China and hard-hit European countries.

