BOSTON (WHDH) - The moratorium of nonessential evictions of Boston Housing Authority residents has been extended through the end of 2020 to help those facing economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the BHA announced Friday.

The moratorium offers housing stability to public housing residents and reduces coronavirus risks associatied with the processing of eviction cases.

Nonessential evictions include all eviction proceedings except for those related to criminal activity and those that are necessary to protect the health and safety of BHA residents, employees, and others.

The BHA was the first major housing provider in Boston to implement a nonessential eviction moratorium in March.

“I want to commend the BHA for once again setting the example for our city’s landlords,” Walsh said. “These are extraordinary times, and right now, we all need to come together to ensure that our city’s most vulnerable residents are able to continue to live and work in the city they call home. Our public housing communities are a critical and irreplaceable piece of the fabric of our city, and we want to make sure they are supported during these difficult times.”

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council has estimated that 18,000 households in Boston are currently having a difficult time paying their rent.

“As we work to tackle an economic crisis and a public health emergency, it is critical that we take every step we can to ensure that our residents have stable housing,” BHA Administrator Kate Bennett said. “This moratorium buys critical time for our residents to weather the COVID-19 public health emergency until both of these crises have abated.”

Any BHA resident or voucher holder who is unable to pay current rent during the pandemic should notify their housing manager or landlord and establish a plan for repayment. The moratorium is temporary and tenants are still required to perform their contractual obligation to pay their rent.

Residents or voucher holders facing a financial hardship must reach out to their voucher provider or BHA to re-certify their income and reduce their monthly payment. Statewide financial assistance for rent is available through RAFT funding.

