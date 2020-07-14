Walsh: Boston in ‘position to control own destiny,’ residents need to stay vigilant as COVID-19 ravages parts of US

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday asked all residents to remain cautious as Phase 3 of the state’s economic reopening plan moves forward because the city is in a “position to control its own destiny” and he explained officials are closely monitoring key public health data as COVID-19 continues to ravage other parts of the United States, infecting thousands of people by the day.

“Right now, the United States is in the worst place it has ever been with dealing with the pandemic and what the numbers are,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

Walsh called California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision on Monday to shut down indoor businesses for the second time since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak “a necessary and important step.”

States like Florida and Texas are in worse shape, with one health official calling Miami the new “epicenter of the pandemic.”

“What we were seeing in Wuhan — six months ago, five months ago — now we are there,” said Lilian Abbo, of the Jackson Health System in Florida.

Walsh said it is “devastating” to see many other states being forced to roll back their reopenings but he stressed that Boston is doing “everything it can” to avoid going down a similar path again.

In Boston, there have been 50 new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday, bringing the city’s total tally to 13,723. More than 9,000 people have fully recovered.

“The Boston Public Health Commission and the City of Boston are monitoring the data every single day as we get it,” Walsh said.

The city is analyzing COVID-19 test results, positive test rates, hospital activity, and neighborhood and demographic differences with respect to the numbers, according to Walsh.

“We are ready to make whatever adjustments are needed but we all have the ability to influence what happens,” Walsh said. “We must all accept that responsibility…We have worked our way into a strong position to control our own destiny here in Boston by precautions that we have taken but as soon as we stop doing that work and stop taking those precautions we are at risk of moving backward.”

Walsh noted that the first few days of Phase 3, which begin in Boston on Monday, will be “critical” to keeping the virus in check.

“Every time you leave your house, I’m asking you to think about what you are doing to prevent transmitting this virus,” Walsh said.

Just as he does at all of his news conferences, Walsh reminded residents to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and maintain good hygiene habits. He also implored all businesses to make sure they are providing their employees with a safe environment.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)