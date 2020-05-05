Walsh: Boston must still be ‘dilligent’ as coronavirus numbers improve

BOSTON (WHDH) - While Boston has seen improved coronavirus numbers, Mayor Marty Walsh says it’s not the time for people to ease up on following guidelines to reduce cases.

“That doesn’t mean we slow, it’s now the time to be more .. diligent,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he’s going to be cautious about reopening the city, but wants to be on the same timeline as the rest of the state.

