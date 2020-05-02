Walsh: Boston not looking at furloughs for city workers ‘right now’

BOSTON (WHDH) - As city and state officials try to balance budgets during the economic collapse of the coronavirus pandemic, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is not currently looking at furloughs for city workers.

“As of right now we are not looking at furloughs,” Walsh told CNN Saturday, adding the city council is reviewing the budget and the initial proposal has already been reduced since the pandemic began.

“The investments that we planned six months ago certainly won’t be there, so we have to be careful with our costs,” Walsh said.

