Walsh: Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White placed on leave amid investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement Wednesday night that he was placing new Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White on administrative leave amid an investigation into “serious allegations” that surfaced after he was sworn into the position on Monday.

“In an attempt to create a smooth transition and honor former Commissioner Gross’s desire to spend time with his family, Dennis White was asked to quickly step into the role of Police Commissioner, beginning last Friday,” Walsh said in a statement. “These disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been at the forefront. Upon learning of these serious allegations, I immediately acted, placing the Commissioner on administrative leave, while corporation counsel engages outside counsel to conduct a full and impartial investigation.”

White was sworn in as the city’s 43rd police commissioner, replacing former Police Commissioner William G. Gross, who announced his retirement last month.

Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long will serve as acting commissioner while the investigation plays out.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)