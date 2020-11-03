The polling locations for all 225 precincts in Boston are prepared to accommodate voting and adhere to all COVID-19 safety guidelines, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said Monday.

“These sites are prepared for physical distancing with clear signage and floor markings — we’re asking you to follow them. All poll workers are issued PPE, including face shields, mask, gloves, disinfectant and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site several times throughout the day so we’ll be constantly washing down sites in commonly touched areas if there are any,” the mayor said.

He said voters must wear a mask or face covering when voting in person.

“I’m asking people, don’t try and make a political statement tomorrow by going in to vote without a mask,” Walsh said. “I’m a sking you to wear a mask, have the courtesy for the poll workers, have the courtesy for the people around you, the people in line, the families that are coming near, people that are coming to vote. We want to make sure everyone has a mask on tomorrow when you come vote. Remember to be respectful and patient.”

Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross reminded voters that a police officer will be present at each polling place, but Gross said, “you will not see an overwhelming presence of police officers” at voting locations Tuesday.

