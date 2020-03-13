Walsh: Boston Public Schools will remain open next week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Public schools in Boston will be open next week despite the evolving coronavirus outbreak that has prompted other school districts across the state to cancel classes, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Friday.

Prior to announcing the official postponement of the 2020 Boston Marathon, Walsh told reporters, “There will be school Monday and there will be school next week.”

Walsh said that he will meet with other city officials over the weekend before making an announcement on Sunday about how the school system plans to operate moving forward.

The Eliot K-8 School in the North End is the only school in Boston that has closed as a precaution.

Hundreds of other schools in the Bay State will be closed, with Everett Public Schools calling off classes until April 27.

As of Thursday, there were 102 presumptive and six confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts.

