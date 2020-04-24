Walsh: Boston restaurants allowed to sell grocery items

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that restaurants will be permitted to sell grocery items via delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout.

Walsh is temporarily waiving the Retail Food Permit for the sale of uncooked foods in an effort to improve access to food and essential items for residents and help ensure social distancing guidelines continue to be upheld.

“This is an unprecedented time for all of us in the City of Boston, and our administration is prioritizing how best to keep our residents safe and healthy, while also supporting our businesses and some of our City’s most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Walsh. “By allowing restaurants to also sell grocery and other essential items, we can help address social distancing concerns in grocery stores while supporting restaurants and food businesses during these unprecedented times.”

Restaurants interested in participating must follow a set of procedures outlined by the Inspectional Services Department and submit a plan to the city licensing board.

Boston is one of a number of Mass. towns and cities who have made the decision to allow restaurants to sell grocery items.

