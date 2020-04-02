Walsh: Boston’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 10

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten Boston residents have now died from the coronavirus, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday.

The ten deaths are up from eight on Wednesday with an increase from 1,057 confirmed cases to 1,233, Walsh said during a news conference outside City Hall.

A total of 106 Bostonians infected by the virus have since recovered, Walsh added.

Walsh stressed all city residents need to continue to practice good social distancing habits, especially with a surge of coronavirus cases expected in the coming days and weeks. Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that models indicate confirmed cases across the state could skyrocket to 172,000.

Walsh also announced that Boston is halting evictions until further notice and that city officials have issued over 1,000 housing vouchers to Boston Public Schools families.

“At this stressful time, people should not have to worry about losing their home, period,” Walsh said.

As of Thursday, there is $3 million in city and federal funding available for tenants who can’t make their rent payments, according to Walsh. The aid will be set aside for households who have lost income and don’t qualify for federal benefits. More housing information can be found here.

New financial resources have established for small businesses. Walsh said the city has put together a small relief fund of $2 million in grant funds to create lifelines for businesses at risk of closing permanently due to the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses can start applying on Monday. They can also find a relief handbook here.

With warm weather coming this weekend, Walsh said he is prepared to deploy police officers if he receives reports of large groups gathering in the city.

“I don’t want to issue fines, and I don’t want to send police officers out,” Walsh said. “As Mayor, I will do whatever it takes to protect the city of Boston.”

Walsh went on to say, “We need people to do your part now.”

The Boston Convention Center is also being transformed into a 1,000-bed coronavirus treatment center with 500 beds for homeless patients and 500 beds for patients coming from hospitals who aren’t in need of critical care, according to Walsh.

“We’re hoping that we don’t need it,” Walsh said of the facility, which should be operational by next week.

