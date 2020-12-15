BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh called the Boston Teachers Union vote of no confidence in the public schools’ superintendent “very short-sighted.”

Union members passed a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Brenda Cassellius the day before an additional 28 city schools reopened for 1,700 “high-needs” students.

“We will proudly be there for our high-needs students when they arrive at schools in the morning, but it is very disheartening that the superintendent has refused to officially ensure equitable and uniform safety provisions and instructional practices at the additional schools slated for reopening on Monday,” Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang said in a statement. “Our educators, as always, are doing their part to ensure our students have what they need for safety and for quality instruction, whether learning in-person or remotely. We are simply asking that the superintendent do her part, as well.”

Walsh argued that requests from the union are being implemented in all of the schools that reopened.

“We’re living in a pandemic. The people that are listening to me talk about that vote of no confidence, those people that voted ‘no confidence,’ you have to realize and understand that we’re all living through a pandemic and taking action like that is very short-sighted,” he continued.

School officials said roughly 5,000 air purifiers were installed in classrooms prior to the reopening and that the schools have been equipped with 90,000 surgical-grade masks.

