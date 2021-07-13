Labor Secretary Marty Walsh called for more money for caregivers at a rally in Washington, DC Tuesday.

The former mayor of Boston said he wants to see billions of dollars invested in caregiver support in a proposed trillion-dollar infrastructure package, and that the funding could affect the future for many working Americans.

“This is reality. The reality we have right now to change the course of America and change the course of American workers for the next generation, the next 50 years. We have that opportunity,” Walsh said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)