Walsh calls for end to illegal fireworks after boy permanent damaged in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh is calling for an end to illegal fireworks in Boston.

Walsh said he is frustrated after an 11-year-old boy in South Boston sustained permanent damages to his hand and body in a fire works-related accident on Tuesday.

“I hope people can understand the frustration that I have and the fear that I have over what fireworks can do to our young people in our city. We’ve had enough of this. It’s time to stop,” Walsh said at a press conference on Friday.

