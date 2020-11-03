Walsh casts ballot as Boston takes extra precautions to ensure safety of voters on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is taking extra precautions to make sure voters feel safe when they head to the polls on Election Day.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who called the election the “most important” of his lifetime, said his office is monitoring conversations around the country about potential voter intimidation at the polls as election tensions rise.

“There’s a great deal of tension around the election; more than I’ve ever seen or ever felt in my lifetime,” he said.

Walsh added that they do not have any information about voter intimidation threats in Boston.

The mayor was spotted waiting among a long line of voters in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

“I think people understand the magnitude of this election, and really, this is about the future direction of this country,” Walsh said.

Walsh noted that plenty of poll workers are in place to ensure that the voting process runs smoothly and people stay healthy.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said that extra staff will be manning the polls beyond the officers who will already be stationed there.

“We don’t want anyone to feel intimidated…But we will have assets in place if they are needed,” Gross said. “Each and every hour of the day will be covered.”

Gov. Charles D. Baker has also activated up to 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as one step in preparations to ensure the state “is positioned to maintain public safety following Tuesday’s election,” his administration said.

Walsh continued that voters should not feel afraid to exercise their rights.

“We’re asking everyone to come out and vote, exercise your right, and we’ll be prepared for anything that happens after the election,” he said.

Polls in Massachusetts opened at 7 a.m. Click here to find your polling location.

