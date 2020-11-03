Walsh casts ballot as thousands of Bostonians flock to polls on Election Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh was among the thousands of masked Bostonians who flocked to the polls on Tuesday to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential election, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor was spotted waiting among a long line of voters in Dorchester on Tuesday morning.

“I think people understand the magnitude of this election, and really, this is about the future direction of this country,” Walsh said. “This is the most important election of my lifetime.”

Many polling locations across the city died down during the afternoon hours following a steady morning wave of voters.

As of 3 p.m., 208,785 ballots had been cast in Boston, according to the city’s Election Department.

Nearly 50 percent of all registered voters had cast a ballot via mail or at the polls.

Walsh also said that his office would be monitoring conversations around the country about potential voter intimidation at the polls as election tensions rise.

Walsh continued that voters should not feel afraid to exercise their rights.

“We’re asking everyone to come out and vote, exercise your right, and we’ll be prepared for anything that happens after the election,” he said.

Polls in Boston are slated to close at 8 p.m.

