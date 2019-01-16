Walsh challenges Trump administration’s proposed changes to Title IX

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is taking aim at the Trump administration’s proposed changes to Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which is the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in educational settings receiving federal funding.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed an overhaul of federal standards for how colleges’ investigate claims of sexual misconduct.

On Wednesday, Walsh, surrounded by leaders of local colleges and universities, said the rules should be stronger, not weaker.

“I strongly oppose this rule change and I’m doing everything I can, and we’re doing everything in the city of Boston that we can to stop it,” he said.

The proposed rule changes would affect how educational institutions define sexual misconduct, when schools become obligated to address sexual misconduct, and the process for determining whether someone has committed sexual harassment.

Specifically, the proposed changes would narrow the definition of sexual harassment in educational settings, establish a filing and hearing process that places a burden on the survivor, restrict the evidentiary standard rule, and reduce the ability for schools to properly address sexual harassment and assault.

“This rule would require schools to only investigate the most extreme forms of harassment and assault, forcing students to endure more abuse before they can even ask for help,” said Debra Robbin, Executive Director Jane Doe Inc.

Advocates for victims of sexual assault say survivors deserve better.

“The new Title IX policies orchestrated by Secretary DeVos is continuing to protect assaulters and shun survivors,” UMass Boston student body president Katie Mitrano said.

Sexual harassment is currently defined by the Department of Education as “any unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature” and the proposed regulations would change the definition to conduct that is “severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive.”

“Those who experience sexual assault often find it very difficult to come forward and adding a cross-examination process similar to courtroom proceedings could make reporting a sexual assault even more daunting,” Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly said.

The Department of Education announced the proposed changes in November, though they have not yet gone into effect.

“Nothing should stand in the way of students being able to receive a great education,” Walsh added. “I want to make sure Secretary DeVos and Donald Trump hear it loud and clear: We believe survivors. We believe women. And we believe they deserve more support, respect, and compassion — not less.”

