Walsh ‘concerned’ as Boston’s coronavirus metrics near ‘red zone’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday said that he is “concerned” as Boston’s coronavirus metrics approach the “red zone” on the state’s weekly map that tracks the spread of COVID-19.

One day after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that Massachusetts would be moving forward with Step II of Phase III of his four-phase reopening plan in low-risk communities, Walsh announced that Boston would not be taking further steps to reopen the economy due to a recent uptick in the number of new cases and positive test rates.

“I can confirm that we will not be moving forward yet into Step II of Phase III,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

Boston will reopen food courts with appropriate distancing and capacity limits, and movie theaters can go to a maximum of 50 percent capacity with a 250 person limits, according to Walsh. Two people can also start sharing a golf cart and flag sticks can be removed.

Walsh noted that the overall positive test rate in the city has ticked up to 3.5 percent from 2.2 percent, with many new cases being reported among Latino communities and people under the age of 29.

“Overall in the city of Boston, we’re seeing an increase in COVID activity, both in the number of cases and positive test rates,” Walsh said. “We’re asking young people to take all the precautions every one else is taking.”

Walsh explained that he expects Boston to enter the red category on Wednesday evening, which would indicate that the city is at high-risk for coronavirus transmission.

“As I said last week, we expect to be in the red zone soon, and that is likely to happen this evening,” Walsh said. “That means we have been seeing eight or more new cases per day, per 100,000 population.”

Walsh said being in the red zone is serious but that the city’s categorization as high-risk wouldn’t be unexpected.

Boston will join 18 other high-risk communities if it does indeed move into the red.

All existing precautions will remain in place to avoid a second virus surge and citywide shut down, Walsh stressed.

Boston Public Schools will move to hybrid learning on Thursday but Walsh said students could return to remote-only learning if the city’s positivity rate reaches 4 percent.

