Walsh ‘concerned’ with nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, says Bostonians must remain cautious

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday said that he was very “concerned” after 10 states reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week before he detailed steps that Boston plans to take to prevent another spike in the city.

“I want to urge everyone to remain cautious. What we are seeing in other parts of the country is concerning,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall. “It’s proof that if we don’t take this virus seriously enough, we can and will get spikes.”

Florida, Alabama, Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas all have seen record-high seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases per day, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

“We will do everything we need to do to avoid that scenario,” Walsh said. “We’re going to continue to track data and follow the science every day.”

RELATED: These 25 Bay State communities have the most COVID-19 cases

Walsh also said that the city desperately needs the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear face coverings while walking around, maintain good hygiene, and be vigilant about cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces.

He urged businesses and workplaces to take every necessary step to protect employees from potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

“Workplaces and workspaces, if you are confident you can meet requirements and manage risk on an ongoing basis, we ask you to move forward,” Walsh said.

The city is also taking precautions with summer activities to guard against coronavirus transmission.

Walsh said Boston Public Schools will move forward with remote summer learning programs, meal distribution sites will remain open, and meal deliveries will continue to be made as well.

The Boston Center for Youth and Families will also be providing virtual activities for youths between the ages of 9 and 18, Walsh added.

Walsh did note that key coronavirus metrics in the city continue to trend in the right direction, including a drop in new positive test rates.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases are spiking across the country and experts say one state has the makings of the next epicenter

“This week we met a very important benchmark. The overall positive test rate is down to 19.6 percent,” Walsh said. “That’s the first time that our test rate in the Commonwealth and in our city has fallen below 20 percent. That number has been one of the key targets for continuing the safe reopening.”

Walsh said nearly 1,300 protesters have recently taken coronavirus tests, with their positive test rate being just one percent.

“I was very happy to see that,” Walsh said. “This is all positive news.”

Walsh thanked those who have attended recent protests for wearing face coverings.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)