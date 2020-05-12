Walsh considering opening lanes on roadways to pedestrians to help with social distancing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that he is considering turning parts of roadways into areas for pedestrians and bicyclists to ensure there is enough space to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As summer approaches and as the weather brings more people outdoors and as we prepare for a phased reopening, we want to make sure we have enough space for safe distancing,” Walsh said.

Steps could include expanding sidewalks in business districts, opening entire lanes on roadways for pedestrians and cyclists, and expanding bus stops and bus priority on roads.

Walsh said that if these ideas help meet their social distancing goals, the city will develop proposals for specific locations to share with the community for feedback before moving forward.

