BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh continued to downplay any cabinet consideration with the Biden administration on Thursday, saying that he is staying focused on Boston.

This comes after CNN reported that AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka favors Walsh for the Labor secretary post.

“I’m honored to be mentioned, but I love my job as mayor and I’m looking forward to the next several years of working with an administration in Washington that believes in science,” Walsh said during a press conference.

He added that nobody from the President-elect Joe Biden’s team has contacted him about a position.

Walsh initially downplayed cabinet speculation on Sunday, reiterating that he is “just looking forward to working with this administration.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)