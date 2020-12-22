Walsh: Coronavirus numbers in Boston ‘going in the wrong direction’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday called Gov. Charlie Baker’s new post-Christmas restrictions “complicated and challenging decisions,” but said that they are needed because coronavirus “numbers are going in the wrong direction” in Boston.

During a news conference at City Hall, Walsh again urged Bostonians to stay vigilant and to make smart decisions through the holidays.

“This virus does not go away during the holiday season, it does not go away if you let your guard down,” Walsh said.

Since Thanksgiving, coronavirus metrics in Boston have been trending negatively, just like most other communities in Massachusetts.

As of Monday, Boston’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate sat at 8.8 percent and there were 7,451 active cases, according to Walsh.

Walsh stressed the importance of maintaining health through the New Year so hospitals in the city are not overrun with COVID-19 patients.

Earlier in the day, Baker announced that Massachusetts will be imposing a new set of business restrictions and a change in gathering limits after Christmas in an effort to prevent another post-holiday coronavirus surge.

“I’m imploring everyone to follow these guidelines, and to please do everything to keep each other safe,” Walsh said of the new restrictions.

Walsh also asked residents who feel ill to get tested for the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)