Walsh: Costume shop producing clear face masks for deaf, hard-of-hearing communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville-based costume shop is working to produce lip-reading-friendly, clear-front face masks to support Boston’s deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, as well as others who rely on facial expression to communicate, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Friday.

Through a grant provided by the Boston Resiliency Fund, Boston Lyric Opera has teamed up with CostumeWorks to produce more than 1,800 masks, according to Walsh.

“We know that wearing face masks is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Walsh said in a news release. “It is critical that our residents are able to access face masks, and I am pleased that through the Boston Resiliency Fund we are able to support Boston Lyric Opera’s unique partnership to create needed face masks for our deaf and hard-of-hearing residents, as well as others who rely on lip-reading and facial expressions to communicate.”

Since launching in March to help Boston residents most affected by COVID-19, the Boston Resiliency Fund has distributed over $25.7 million to 340 nonprofit and local organizations and there is $7.6 million in funds remaining, according to the Walsh Administration.

A map and a list of every organization that has received funding can be found here.

