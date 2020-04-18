Walsh: ‘Coward’ who shot 10-year-old girl in Roxbury ‘needs to be held accountable’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Saturday afternoon that left a 10-year-old girl critically injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Nazing Street found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police Commissioner William Gross said the girl was shot through the wall of her apartment. People in a neighboring apartment were gathering despite social distancing restrictions and the shot came from there, Gross said.

“This is unacceptable. And, the coward who did this needs to be held accountable,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.

Stray bullet leaves 10-yr-old girl in Roxbury with non-life threatening injuries. Per @marty_walsh, “This is unacceptable. And, the coward who did this needs to be held accountable." To help solve this senseless crime, please call 1(800) 494-TIPS or text TIP to CRIME. pic.twitter.com/xSwyU7DKHy — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 19, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

