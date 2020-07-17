Walsh declares heat emergency, calls for opening of Boston cooling centers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared a citywide heat emergency for Sunday and Monday due to what’s expected to be a brutally hot weekend across the Bay State.

With all the heat and the sunshine, the heat index will stretch into the upper 90s Saturday, triple digits Sunday.

Select cooling centers will open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

“Please take the necessary steps to protect yourself from COVID-19 and from the heat and humidity that we expect over the weekend,” said Mayor Walsh. “Continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands often, and wear a face covering. If the face covering causes you to overheat, find a shaded area where you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others, and then remove the face covering so that you can breathe easily and cool down.”

Residents are advised to call before visiting to confirm hours and occupancy limits. All visitors will be screened before entry.

I have declared a heat emergency in the @CityofBoston for Sunday and Monday. Please remember to: ✅Stay hydrated!

✅Keep cool

✅Limit outdoor activity to the morning and evening

✅Use sunscreen

✅Continue to practice social distancing and wearing a face covering — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 17, 2020

The city’s public libraries and swimming pools will remain closed.

There is the possibility for a heatwave as highs are expected to reach into the 90s through Tuesday.

