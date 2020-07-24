Walsh declares second heat emergency of the summer, opens cooling centers in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – For the second time this summer, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has declared a citywide heat emergency for Sunday through Tuesday due to rising temperatures in the Bay State.

During the three-day period, real feel temperatures are expected to range between 95 to 102 degrees.

To beat the heat, the mayor has ordered Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following days.

“We are opening our cooling centers for all residents to have the option to come in and cool off in air conditioning,” said Mayor Walsh. “In addition, we’ll have two outdoor pools open that are open for Boston residents. I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still a threat. Everyone needs to keep doing their part to avoid large crowds and wear your face covering, unless you’re in the water.”

Residents are advised to call before visiting to confirm hours and occupancy limits. All visitors will be screened before entry.

A full list of centers including hours of operation is available here.

Both North End and Charlestown outdoor pools, the Mirabella Pool and Clougherty Pool, are now open seven days a week through Labor Day from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walsh said capacity is at less than 40% and preregistration to swim 24 hours beforehand is required.

Indoor BCYF pools are open only for participating youth attending in-person summer programming.

It’s going to be another hot one this weekend. Our two @BCYFcenters outdoor pools will be open. Please make sure to register for your swim session 24 hours in advance! https://t.co/tAaK7N285o. https://t.co/UaHjR9saMQ — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 24, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)