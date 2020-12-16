Walsh declares snow emergency in Boston ahead of massive winter storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh has declared a snow emergency in Boston ahead of a massive winter storm that is expected to drop up to a foot of fresh powder in the city.

“Boston hasn’t seen a sizable snowstorm since March of 2019…I am urging everyone to be ready and prepared,” Walsh said Wednesday. “I ask all our residents and workers to be alert and remain cautious on our roads and sidewalks.”

A winter storm warning has been issued for Boston until 1 p.m. on Thursday. The city could see between eight and 12 inches of snow, according to the 7Weather team.

Walsh advised residents that a citywide parking ban will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

All vehicles parked on a posted snow emergency artery will be towed, Walsh warned.

Trash and recycling pick-up will not take place in the city on Thursday due to the storm.

Additionally, all Boston Public Schools students will report to class online Thursday.

City-sponsored mobile COVID-19 testing sites will also be closed during the storm.

Walsh noted that the Boston Public Works Department will out pre-treating the roads prior to the storm and that over 600 pieces of equipment will be deployed.

Property owners are reminded that they must fully clear snow, sleet, and ice from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting the property within three hours after the snowfall ends.

