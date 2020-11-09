BOSTON (WHDH) - One Boston official has downplayed talks that he could be in line for a cabinet position once President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Mayor Martin Walsh said Sunday that he is just looking forward to working with the Biden Administration.

“There’s a lot of speculation about a lot of things,” he said. “There’s a lot of people being tapped. He can’t take everyone from Massachusetts to Washington with him. I think there’s a lot there. So, I’m just looking forward to working with this administration.”

Walsh visited the White House a number of times early in his tenure to work with the Obama administration on several issues.

