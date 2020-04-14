Walsh encouraging public to show gratitude toward those keeping city running during One Boston Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh says this year’s One Boston Day, marking the 7th anniversary of the marathon bombing, will be much different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is encouraging people to show their gratitude Wednesday to those who are keeping Boston running during this tough time.

“We need the spirit of One Boston Day now more than ever,” Walsh said. “We will get through this difficult time together as one Boston.”

The mayor is also asking people who would normally volunteer to continue social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

One Boston Day encourages people to commit random acts of kindness in memory of when the city and country responded to violence and hate on April 15, 2013, with selflessness and love.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)