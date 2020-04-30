Walsh extends Boston’s recommended curfew to help slow spread of coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh extended extended Boston’s 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until the state’s stay-at-home advisory expires in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The recommended curfew went into effect on April 6 and Walsh announced during a press conference Wednesday that it would last until May 18.

Walsh also said that runners and bicyclists in Boston should start wearing a mask while exercising in public places.

“I can’t tell you how many runners and bikers I see breathing heavily and blowing right past people with no face covering,” he said. “This is not considerate to the people around you, and I understand why it’s making people angry.”

Walsh explained he understands that it may be a hassle for runners or cyclists to exercise with a mask on, but he said it’s a precaution that everyone must take to stop the spread of the virus.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)