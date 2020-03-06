Walsh, Gross speak ahead of opening of Boston’s first recreational marijuana location

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Police Commissioner William G. Gross stopped by Pure Oasis in Dorchester ahead of Monday’s grand opening of the city’s first recreational marijuana location.

“There’s going to be lines, and there’s going to be cars, there’s going to be traffic, and there’s going to be chaos, and there’s going to be confusion, and what we’re going to do is our best job we can possible,” Walsh said. “It’s really important for us to follow the intent of the law.”

Gross said his officers would ensure safety at the opening.

“It is not going to be an us versus them just because of the meer monicker of marijuana,” he said. “The citizens of the commonwealth voted for the legalization of marijuana and we will abide by their vote.”

Pure Oasis, located at 430 Blue Hill Ave., will begin serving customers at 11 a.m. on Monday.

