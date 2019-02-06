BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is being credited with helping a stranger whose car burst into flames following the Patriots Super Bowl championship parade on Tuesday.

Walsh was heading home from the parade when he pulled over on the side of Interstate 93 to help the person whose car caught fire, Boston fire officials wrote on Twitter.

The mayor says he happened to be at the “right place at the right time.”

The firefighters put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

Right place at the right time! Thank you for your quick response @BostonFire. I’m glad everyone got home safe. https://t.co/zXURkKIzds — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2019

