BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh appointed a new equity czar to oversee inequality issues at City Hall Monday.

Dr. Karilyn Crokett will run the city’s new equity cabinet and work to dismantle systemic racism in Boston, Walsh said. Crokett will also work to support immigrants and women, and increase access to health care.

