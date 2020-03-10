Walsh: Officials working on ‘contingency plans’ for coronavirus closures

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are creating “contingency plans” to handle city services as the coronavirus continues to spread in the area, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Tuesday.

“We’re working on contingency plans,” Walsh said. “If we have to close schools, how do we get breakfast and lunches to our kids? How do we make sure our seniors gt the help they deserve? Are we working with our food pantries?”

Walsh said he’s looking at having some city employees work from home and asked employers to be understanding about health needs.

“I’m asking employers that might not have sick time, come up with a policy. Help us move forward,” Walsh said.

And Walsh said he’s restricting travel at City Hall.

“Everyone has to get approval for any travel, city employees for city business have to be approved from the mayor’s office,” Walsh said. “Any employee that travels on their own we’re asking them to self quarantine for 14 days.”

