Walsh on Sox parade: ‘Hopefully we’ll be doing this a year from now’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A balcony hanging the “Do Damage” flag at Boston City Hall is where Mayor Martin J. Walsh watched his first Red Sox duck boat parade since taking office.

“They’re a bunch of players that just gelled together and everybody had a role to play in this series,” Walsh said. “You look at every player and somebody did something in one of those games.”

The mayor attended both games 1 and 2 at Fenway Park and said he was impressed with the players, but also team manager Alex Cora, who he got to know during a trip to Puerto Rico.

“Before he was even the manager, the Red Sox took him down, we brought supplies down to Caguas,” Walsh said. “I had the chance to get to know him a little bit and just a genuine person and turned out to be an incredible manager.”

Walsh said he’s glad key players are coming back next year.

“Price, Sale, we got our one, two starters locked up,” Walsh said. “Now we need to get a couple more and hopefully we’ll be doing this a year from now.”

Though Walsh has witnessed the New England Patriots’ duck boat parades from the same vantage point, he said it’s always nice to add to that list with the Red Sox.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)