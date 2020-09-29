Walsh outlines goals for rebuilding Boston during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh outlined goals for rebuilding the city during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

Speaking to the Chamber of Commerce, Walsh defended shutting the city down earlier in the year.

“Early on in the crisis, I made decisions sooner than some were comfortable with. To close school buildings, cancel events, and pause construction. We had to listen to that science and we had to take action,” Walsh said. “And I’m committed to pushing forward a plan for the future, because just as we are meeting the needs of the pandemic, we must adapt to meet the economic, social, and global challenges of tomorrow.”

Walsh said he wanted to help families get better access to food and children get better access to technology for education, as well as set up more coronavirus testing sites. And he said the city needs to address large issues like addiction recovery services and ending systemic racism.

