Walsh ‘pausing’ Boston Public Schools reopening plan as positive coronavirus test rate continues to climb

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday announced that he is “pausing” the Boston Public Schools reopening plan as the city’s positive coronavirus test rates continue to climb.

Kindergarten students will not return to the classroom on Oct. 15 due to the change in public health trends, Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

Boston is currently seeing a 4.1% COVID-19 positivity rate, up from 3.5% last week, according to Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez.

