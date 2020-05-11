Walsh: Positive coronavirus tests on decline in every Boston neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday that new positive coronavirus tests have been declining in every Boston neighborhood.

As of Monday, there were 11,106 COVID-19 cases in Boston with 539 virus-related deaths, Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

The positive test rate across the city last week checked in at 20 percent, dropping the overall rate to 29, according to Walsh.

“Every neighborhood saw its positive tests go down,” Walsh said. “That’s a testament to what residents are doing and expanded testing citywide.”

East Boston saw a 19 percent drop in new positive cases last week, while Mattapan saw a 15 percent decrease, Walsh noted.

Walsh urged all Bostonians to continue to follow social distancing rules, wear masks in public, practice good hygiene, and stay home whenever possible.

