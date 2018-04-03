Mayor Marty Walsh proposed an increase to parking fines in Boston to help with traffic projects.

The proposed increases range from $15 to $50, with the fine for no parking in a zone to go from $55 to $90.

An unpaid meter, which is currently a $25 fine, would jump up to $40.

Double parking in Zone A would go from $45 to $75.

Officials said that altering the parking fines will encourage better compliance with existing laws and bring Boston’s fines in line with some peer U.S. cities.

