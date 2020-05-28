Walsh reacts to US coronavirus deaths topping 100,000

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday took a moment to remember all of the Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19, a day after the United States reached a bleak milestone: 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

RELATED: Running of 2020 Boston Marathon ‘is not feasible’ due to coronavirus pandemic, Walsh says

“Each of those Americans were very special, each of those Americans were loved, each of those Americans leaves behind family and friends who are grieving,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

The United States reached the staggering death count in less than four months.

“In many cases, the grief is compounded by the fact that they could not be with their loved ones on their final day,” Walsh added.

RELATED: As Boston offices prepare to partially reopen, Walsh urges employers to extend work-from-home policies

A total of 627 Bostonians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)