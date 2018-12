BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh rang in the New Year early with Boston’s seniors.

Walsh attended the annual Senior First Night Celebration at the Seaport World Trade Center Friday.

About 2,300 older residents of Boston gathered to celebrate, dance, and spend time with friends and family.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)