Walsh says Boston ‘ready to serve safe in-person learning’ as some students prepare to return to classroom

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin Walsh assured Boston parents and guardians on Thursday that it’s safe to go back to school as the city gets ready to open a handful of buildings as early as Monday to get the highest-need students back with their teachers.

“I know our vast majority of teachers want to be in the classroom with their students,” he said. “We are ready to serve safe in-person learning that serves students with complex disabilities.”

The Boston Teachers Union said that they do not believe it’s safe yet to go back into the school buildings, arguing that they haven’t been guaranteed protections they say are necessary for educators to stay healthy.

The union wrote in an email to members, “We offered to continue to negotiate and have told the district we are willing to hear any counterproposals and offer solutions. We think it would be in the interest of everyone to have a mutual agreement on outstanding issues.

Walsh said that appropriate safety measures have already been put in place.

“Boston Public Schools have taken extra steps to address health and safety concerns, including purchasing freestanding air units for all of these schools,” he said. “We are hopeful we can start moving forward with plans this coming Monday.”

The union says as of now, it doesn’t believe any teachers have been told they have to go back in the classroom but welcome any teacher who voluntarily decides to return.

Boston students have been learning fully remote since the start of the semester, with the exception for a handful of high-need students. They returned to the classroom last month, only to be forced back home when coronavirus cases spiked and the city shut down in-person learning.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)