Walsh says changes being made after deadly Seaport pedestrian crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh says that the light cycle at an intersection in the Seaport will be changing following the deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday.

When pedestrians press the button and get the walk sign to start crossing Summer Street, the light on Melcher Street turns green before they can fully cross — allowing cars to turn into the crosswalk while they’re still in it.

The recent reconstruction of Summer Street was intended to maximize safety on this roadway, with the width of the road being reduced, sidewalks rebuilt and separated cycle tracks being installed.

“This crash is incredibly upsetting and is a terrible tragedy, and my heart goes out to the victims involved, and their family and friends. In Boston, we take seriously our responsibility to keep safe everyone who travels on our streets,” Walsh said. “At this intersection, a plan is underway to further improve safety, and we are going to continue doing the work needed to get to zero roadway fatalities across the entire city, and make sure that every person who uses our roadways is safe.”

The city says they have received feedback from members of the community and have worked to incorporate that feedback into new efforts to further increase safety.

The updated traffic signal for this intersection will include an exclusive pedestrian phase, crossing Summer Street on the west side of the intersection. Left-turning vehicles from Melcher Street onto Summer Street heading in the direction toward South Station will be stopped.

The changes are expected to be implemented in the upcoming days.

