Walsh says coronavirus pandemic will extend ‘well into July and August’ as cases in Boston jump significantly

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Thursday that he expects the coronavirus pandemic to extend “well into July and August” as the number of cases in Boston continues to climb significantly each day.

From Wednesday to Thursday, an additional 312 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases in Boston to 2,812, Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

“This is a virus, so it’s very unpredictable,” Walsh told reporters. “Let me just be clear, we’re not going to be out of the woods by May 4 when the emergency order expires as of right now but that might extended. We’re looking into the summer months. We’ll still be talking about coronavirus every single day in Boston well into July and August.”

As of Thursday, 34 Bostonians had died from the coronavirus. Nearly 330 city residents have recovered.

In anticipation of surge in cases in the coming days, city officials say they have been speaking with local hospitals about bed and ventilator capacity.

Walsh also said a 1,000-bed field medical station is expected to open Friday at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The field medical station will have 500 beds reserved for individuals infected with coronavirus and 500 will provide shelter for the homeless population.

