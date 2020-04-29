Walsh says it’s time for runners, bicyclists to start wearing a mask

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday said that it’s time for all runners and bicyclists in Boston to start wearing a mask while exercising in public places to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I want to send a special message to runners and cyclists: even though you’re exercising, you need to be wearing a face covering when you’re out exercising. For those who are already doing, I want to thank you for it,” Walsh said during a press conference at City Hall. “I can’t tell you how many runners and bikers I see breathing heavily and blowing right past people with no face covering. This is not considerate to the people around you, and I understand why it’s making people angry.”

Walsh added that not wearing a mask or face covering while exercising in public sends a message that “you’re not necessarily concerned about the community.”

Walsh stressed that Bostonians have no idea who has or doesn’t have the coronavirus.

“If you don’t know you’re infected or not, you can be passing the virus to other people,” Walsh said.

Walsh explained he understands that it may be a hassle for runners or cyclists to exercise with a mask on, but he said it’s a precaution that everyone must take to stop the spread of the virus.

“It’s an inconvenience, I get that,” Walsh said. “If you’re far enough from other people, you can pull it down under your chin for a while, and that’s fine. But you must have it on covering your nose and mouth when you are anywhere near other people when you are passing.”

Walsh said masks must be worn until health experts develop a drug that can cure or stop the virus.

Somerville, Lawrence, and Cambridge began requiring people to wear face masks in public on Wednesday.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)