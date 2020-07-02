Walsh says no large cookouts, urges people to be smart on 4th of July to prevent ‘further death and suffering’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday denounced the idea of holding large cookouts and urged people to make smart decisions on the Fourth of July weekend to prevent “further death suffering” that the transmission of coronavirus could possibly bring.

“Think about our ability to prevent further death and suffering by the actions that we take this weekend and moving forward,” Walsh said during a news conference at City Hall.

Walsh urged those who have plans to go out to wear a face covering, maintain six feet of space from others, and avoid large crowds or gatherings where social distancing can be compromised.

“We are asking people over 65 years of age or medically vulnerable to stay within your immediate household, do not go out to a gathering of any kind,” Walsh said. “This is all about your safety.”

If residents blow-off the safety measures that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Walsh warned that the virus could make a return, just like it has in other parts of the United States.

“We are seeing what’s happening in other parts of the country where people have ignored the science. We are seeing the numbers surge every single night,” Walsh said. “We are learning about scientific cases with social gatherings spreading the virus and getting people very sick.”

Walsh highlighted a recent birthday party in Texas, where dozens of people gathered in celebration. Eighteen family members got infected with coronavirus, leaving one person in the hospital and another on life support. He also made note of a bar in Michigan that was forced to close after 38 people contracted the disease.

“Social distancing absolutely works. Face coverings and masks absolutely work,” Walsh said. “The evidence has grown and the science is real…There should be no large cookouts or house parties this weekend. We’ve come too far here in Massachusetts and Boston to take those kinds of risks.”

The use of fireworks has always been associated with Independence Day, but anyone who is caught setting them off will be arrested and charged, Walsh warned. He also said a recent uptick in the use of fireworks in the city has been causing harm to seniors, families, young children, veterans, and pets.

“Fireworks are dangerous in our community,” Walsh said. “This Fourth of July weekend we do expect a lot of activity. I want to be clear that fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts.”

Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross urged anyone who hears of sees fireworks in their neighborhood to call 911.

Gross also spoke to the dangers of fireworks, explaining that first responders treated an individual who was “eviscerated” in a firework mishap last week.

Walsh recently announced that the city is creating a new task force aimed at addressing the stark increase of illegal fireworks.

